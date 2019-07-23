Georgia police dog killed during suspect chase

A K-9 was fatally shot by a deputy in Georgia during a foot chase of a suspect.

News outlets report 8-year-old Verro got out of his patrol car Friday without being assisted by his handler, Cpl. Brandon Kilgore.

Paulding County sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson says deputies were pursuing a man fleeing the scene of an alleged domestic dispute. Kilgore quickly left his vehicle and Verro because the situation didn't require deployment of the dog.

But Verro squeezed out of his kennel looking to help Kilgore. The dog then attacked a deputy because he couldn't differentiate who the suspect was without his handler. Henson says the deputy was unaware the dog was a K-9 and shot him to stop the attack.

The suspect was apprehended.

Kilgore had worked with Verro for about seven years.