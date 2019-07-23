Man suing Portland Police over hate crime report

A man is suing the Portland Police Bureau after he said officers disregarded his report on a possible hate crime.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Chuck Crockett, who is black, said he reported the crime to the North Portland Precinct March 15.

He says the tepid response from police officers made him feel like his trauma did not matter.

According to Crockett he was driving in Northeast Portland March 13 when he encountered a car driving well below the speed limit, so he honked. He says as he went around the car it tried to hit him and then followed him. Crockett says when he eventually pulled over a white man got out and yelled at him using racial slurs.

Crockett says when he went to report, white officers would not help him.

Portland Police said they could not comment on pending litigation.