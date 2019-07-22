National Politics

Democrats, Republicans for Mississippi secretary of state

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Two candidates apiece are running for the Republican and Democratic nominations for Mississippi secretary of state. The winners of the Aug. 6 primaries will advance to the Nov. 5 general election to face each other:

DEMOCRATS

— Johnny DuPree, 65, of Hattiesburg.

Political Experience: mayor of Hattiesburg for 16 years, Forrest County supervisor for 10 years, Hattiesburg school board member for 5 years, unsuccessful Democratic nominee for governor in 2011.

Professional Experience: real estate agent, consultant, trucking firm owner, adjunct professor.

— Maryra Hunt Hodges, 41, of Lexington.

Political Experience: none.

Professional Experience: associate's degree in medical billing and coding.

REPUBLICANS

— Sam Britton, 62, of Laurel.

Political Experience: Has served one term on the Mississippi Public Service Commission representing the state's Southern District. Ran unsuccessfully for a state House seat as a Republican in 1999, as a Democrat in 2003, and in a nonpartisan special election in 2005.

Professional Experience: Accountant and auditor who consulted on buying, selling and raising money for businesses.

— Michael Watson, 41, of Hurley.

Political Experience: Has served three terms in the Mississippi state Senate.

Professional Experience: Lawyer.

