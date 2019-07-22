Democrats, Republicans for Mississippi secretary of state

Two candidates apiece are running for the Republican and Democratic nominations for Mississippi secretary of state. The winners of the Aug. 6 primaries will advance to the Nov. 5 general election to face each other:

DEMOCRATS

— Johnny DuPree, 65, of Hattiesburg.

Political Experience: mayor of Hattiesburg for 16 years, Forrest County supervisor for 10 years, Hattiesburg school board member for 5 years, unsuccessful Democratic nominee for governor in 2011.

Professional Experience: real estate agent, consultant, trucking firm owner, adjunct professor.

— Maryra Hunt Hodges, 41, of Lexington.

Political Experience: none.

Professional Experience: associate's degree in medical billing and coding.

REPUBLICANS

— Sam Britton, 62, of Laurel.

Political Experience: Has served one term on the Mississippi Public Service Commission representing the state's Southern District. Ran unsuccessfully for a state House seat as a Republican in 1999, as a Democrat in 2003, and in a nonpartisan special election in 2005.

Professional Experience: Accountant and auditor who consulted on buying, selling and raising money for businesses.

— Michael Watson, 41, of Hurley.

Political Experience: Has served three terms in the Mississippi state Senate.

Professional Experience: Lawyer.