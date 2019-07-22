GOP race for Mississippi secretary of state grows pointed

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo, Southern District Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton of Laurel, explains his reasons for running for Republican nomination for secretary of state in Mississippi, in Jackson, Miss. Britton faces Sen. Michael Watson of Pascagoula. Current Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann is running for lieutenant governor. AP Photo

The contest between two candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Mississippi secretary of state has become one of the most pointed among 2019's primary elections, while the former mayor of Hattiesburg faces a novice politician for the Democratic nomination.

Voters in both major parties will choose their nominees on Aug. 6.

State Sen. Michael Watson and Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton are running as Republicans. Former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree and Lexington resident Maryra Hodges Hunt are running as Democrats.

Britton wants to expand his role in promoting economic growth. Watson wants the secretary of state to take over issuing driver's licenses and wants to comb Mississippi's voter rolls to guard against noncitizen voting. DuPree says people should be able to vote before election day without an excuse.