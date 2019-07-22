Lottery board VP interested in becoming Ole Miss chancellor

The vice chairman of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation says he's interested in becoming chancellor of the University of Mississippi.

Gerard Gibert (GIBB-ert) said in response to reporters' questions Monday he was "approached by people" about the Ole Miss job, but he didn't say who approached him.

The former technology company CEO was less clear on questions about whether he will challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in the 2020 election. Gibert said he is "not a candidate for office at this point."

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith to the Senate in April 2018 and she won a special election in November. The governor chose Gibert for the five-member lottery board.

Gibert spoke at a forum hosted by Mississippi State University's Stennis Institute of Government and the Capitol press corps.