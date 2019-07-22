Beto O’Rourke headlining Arkansas Democrats’ fundraiser

Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke is headlining the annual summer fundraiser for Democrats in Arkansas.

The state Democratic Party on Monday announced that O'Rourke will be the keynote speaker at the party's annual Clinton Dinner in Little Rock on Aug. 17. The former Texas congressman said in a statement he's looking forward to the event and that he doesn't believe in writing any state off.

The dinner anchors the state party's annual weeklong summer gathering which include a block party.

Republicans hold all statewide partisan offices in Arkansas, every seat in the state's congressional delegation and a majority in both chambers of the Legislature.