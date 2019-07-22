Mississippi councilman proposes pay cut for embattled mayor

‘Enough is enough’ says Moss Point mayor about violent crime. Moss Point Mayor Mario King called a press conference to address the increasing violent crimes in his city. Residents packed the building to support him, one resident said the “senseless violence” is out of hand. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Moss Point Mayor Mario King called a press conference to address the increasing violent crimes in his city. Residents packed the building to support him, one resident said the “senseless violence” is out of hand.

A Mississippi councilman has proposed a policy aimed at a city’s embattled mayor that would cut his pay if doesn’t make reforms.

The Mississippi Press reports Moss Point alderman Sherwood Bradford proposed mandates for mayor Mario King and the city that says guns can’t be carried in City Hall, media releases can’t be sent without board approval and limiting employee use of city vehicles, among other restrictions. If King doesn’t follow the guidelines, he could lose 15% of his pay.

The proposal awaits legal review.

Alderman Wayne Lennep suggested King wasn’t solely at fault, and proposed board salaries decrease too. That amendment failed.

The Clarion Ledger reports lawsuits filed against King accuse him of discriminating against older workers and harassing someone with a gun.

It’s unclear if King has responded.