Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Colorado

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Colorado to campaign for his and President Donald Trump's re-election, as well as for Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.

After Pence arrives at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland late Monday morning, he is scheduled to appear at a luncheon for Gardner in Aurora.

Gardner is considered one of the most vulnerable Republican senators up for election next year.

Later that afternoon, the vice president heads for Aspen, where he is scheduled to speak at a Trump re-election reception.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, also is scheduled to be in Colorado on Monday. Her originally scheduled visit in May to Lockheed Martin in Littleton was canceled because of a deadly school shooting in nearby Highlands Ranch.