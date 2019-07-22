Trump Doral golf resort didn’t get strippers, but it may get world leaders

President Donald Trump reported $76 million in income from his Trump National Doral resort in 2018, up slightly from $75 million in 2017. MIAMI HERALD STAFF

World leaders could be coming to President Donald Trump’s Doral golf resort.

According to an exclusive report from Axios, the 800-acre golf club west of Miami International Airport is a finalist to host the G-7 summit, where leaders of the world’s most powerful economies will gather.

The White House declined to comment.

Earlier this month, the Trump National Doral had booked a gathering a bit less high and mighty: a charity golf tournament with strippers as caddies.

Hialeah’s Shadow Cabaret announced it was hosting the first Shadow All Star Golf Tournament July 12 at the Doral property at 4400 NW 87th Ave. Soon after the jokes started on the late night circuit and elsewhere, the “gentlemen’s club” sent out a cancellation notice, citing “the climate of everything.”

The Trump Organization said there a misunderstanding when the booking was made.

If world leaders come to Doral, it would be the first U.S.-hosted G-7 summit since 2012, when President Barack Obama entertained leaders at Camp David.

As for the hotel, the Doral resort that Trump bought in 2012, it’s been struggling since the former real estate mogul was elected to the White House in 2016. In just two years, the resort’s net operating income fell by 69 percent.

A deluxe king room currently starts at $94 night on Groupon.