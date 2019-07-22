Interest in hemp production growing in North Dakota

Interest in hemp production is growing in North Dakota.

State officials say they're seeing the most interest in growing hemp for cannabidiol. CBD is derived from the hemp plant, but unlike its cousin marijuana, it lacks potency. Now CBD, which many say has healing properties, is cropping up in grocery stores, health food stores and even gas stations.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says North Dakota has 64 licensed hemp growers, double the number in 2017, the first year hemp growing was permitted in the state.

The Bismarck Tribune reports previously there were no CBD processors in North Dakota, so a farmer would have to transport hemp over state lines, which was illegal. Now, as many as four companies in North Dakota plan to process hemp for CBD this year.