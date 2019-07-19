Top staffer resigns from Corrections Department amid probe

A top administrator has resigned from the Minnesota Department of Corrections amid an investigation into unspecified complaints.

Sarah Walker resigned Friday as deputy commissioner of the department.

The Star Tribune reported that Republican Rep. Marion O'Neill filed a data practices request for information about Walker's time cards, calendar entries and electronic correspondence. O'Neill says she asked for that following concerns about Walker's job performance. She also asked for any open investigations into Walker.

A corrections department spokeswoman said the department has received complaints about Walker, but that the investigation is not completed.

Walker says she left on her own volition. In her resignation letter, she said she is convinced her voice and skills are best suited for pushing reform from the outside.