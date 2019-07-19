National Politics
Republican primary candidates for Mississippi treasurer
Two candidates are running for the Republican nomination for Mississippi treasurer. The winner of the Aug. 6 primary will advance to the Nov. 5 general election to face Democrat Addie Lee Green of Bolton. She is unopposed for the Democratic nomination:
— Eugene "Buck" Clarke, 63, of Hollandale.
Political experience: Has served four terms in the Mississippi Senate, including two terms as chairman of Senate Appropriations Committee.
Professional experience: Certified public accountant.
— David McRae, 38, of Ridgeland.
Political experience: Unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for Mississippi treasurer in 2015.
Professional experience: Managing partner of family investment firm. Is also a lawyer.
