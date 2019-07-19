Ohio unemployment rate falls from May to June

Ohio's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly from May to June.

State officials on Friday said the unemployment rate was 4% in June, compared with 4.1% the previous month. Ohio's unemployment rate stood at 4.6% in June 2018.

The national rate was 3.7% in June, up from 3.6% in May, and down from 4% in June 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 1,500 jobs from May to June.

The agency reports losses in financial activities; trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality slightly exceeded gains in professional and business services; other services; and information.

The construction sector, meanwhile, gained 1,000 jobs in June while manufacturing lost 400 jobs.