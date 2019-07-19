Lawsuit will not interrupt Alaska public school funding

A lawsuit between state government branches will not interrupt funding of Alaska's public schools.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday that schools are scheduled to receive their first monthly payments within the next week.

The Alaska Legislature filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy for not distributing K-12 school funding for the fiscal year that started July 1.

Attorneys for Dunleavy and the Legislature filed a joint motion Tuesday asking a judge to order funding to continue during the lawsuit.

The Dunleavy administration says the Legislature's funding appropriation for 2019-20 is unconstitutional and violates the annual budgeting process mandated by the state constitution.

The monthly payments for 2019-20 will not include a one-time grant approved by the legislature of $30 million above the 2018-19 budget.