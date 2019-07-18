The Latest: Moore asks trustees to halt USC president vote

The Latest on the University of South Carolina's search for a new president (all times local):

9:55 p.m.

Billionaire businesswoman Darla Moore is asking University of South Carolina trustees to stop a planned vote Friday on a new president.

Moore sent a note late Thursday to Board of Trustees Chairman John von Lehe that voting instead of restarting the search would do "irremediable damage" to the university.

Moore's note reminded von Lehe she is the university's biggest donor. She gave $45 million in 2004 for the business school named after her.

Trustees were set to pick a president among four finalists in April, but instead voted to continue the search after complaints from students and professors that front-runner retired Army general and West Point Superintendent Robert Caslen wasn't qualified.

Protesters thought that meant the university would look for new finalists. But earlier this month, trustee Charlie Williams said Gov. Henry McMaster started pushing them to choose Caslen.

11:50 a.m.

University of South Carolina trustees have officially announced a Friday meeting to vote on a new president.

The agenda for the meeting will have the leader of the Faculty Senate and the Student Government president speak before trustees go behind closed doors.

The objections to Caslen have gotten louder this month.

Williams plans to ask trustees to hold the debate in public.