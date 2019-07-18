The Latest: Arkansas state police ID sheriff’s deputy killed

The Latest on a sheriff's deputy killed in a shooting in northern Arkansas (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Arkansas State Police have identified a sheriff's deputy killed in a shooting in northern Arkansas as Sergeant Mike Stephen.

State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Stephen responded to a domestic welfare check at a house in Leslie, about 77 miles (124 kilometers) from Little Rock, around 8:40 Thursday morning. Shortly after talking with a woman outside the house, gunfire erupted. Stephen was killed at the scene.

Sadler said police are working to identify the suspect, who also died.

The woman was wounded with what are believed to be non-life threatening injures. She was driven to a local hospital.

Stone County Chief Deputy Zachary Alexander said Stephen was a 20-year veteran of law enforcement, as well as a U.S. army veteran and the chief of the Pineville Fire Department.

11:30 a.m.

Authorities say two people, including a sheriff's deputy, have been killed in a shooting in northern Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police said the Stone County Sheriff's deputy was killed in the officer-involved shooting on Thursday in southwest Stone county near the Van Buren County line. State Police said another person was killed and one injured in the shooting.

Police didn't identify the deputy or the other person killed in the shooting and said they would have more information later Thursday. State Police said agents with its criminal investigation division have been requested to investigate the shooting.