School official accused of arson loses his lawsuit appeal

A former school administrator in Dickinson who unsuccessfully sued the city after being accused of setting a fire at his workplace has lost his appeal.

An 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel agreed with a district judge that Thomas Sander lacked evidence to prove his case.

The Bismarck Tribune says Sander was accused of setting a fire that extensively damaged Trinity High School in March 2014. Cleanup and repairs were estimated at $20 million.

Sander was charged with felony arson and endangering by fire, but the case was dismissed after a judge ruled police had not read Sander his rights before an interrogation and had coerced some of his statements. Sander sued the city of Dickinson and others for unspecified damages. A district judge ruled Sander lacked sufficient evidence.