Ky. agencies get federal funding to fight youth homelessness

Six homeless agencies in Louisville, Kentucky, have received a combined $3.4 million in federal funding to care for homeless youth.

A Louisville's Coalition for the Homeless statement says funding comes from a federal Housing and Urban Development program aimed at ending youth homelessness.

The program includes help for unaccompanied and pregnant or parenting youth, where no household member is older than 24.

The groups receiving the funding are Centerstone of Kentucky; Family Scholar House; Home of the Innocents, in partnership with St. Vincent de Paul; KentuckianaWorks; YouthBuild; and YMCA Safe Place.

The programs at the six agencies will vary from added staffing to a 24-unit transitional housing facility and employment training.

Louisville was one of 11 communities nationally to be awarded funding from the Youth Homeless Demonstration Program in 2018.