Bullock to take part in Democratic presidential debate

Democratic presidential candidate Montana Gov. Steve Bullock speaks to reporters after touring the POET Biorefining facility, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Gowrie, Iowa. AP Photo

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says he's excited to be taking part in the next Democratic presidential debates.

The 20-candidate field was finalized Wednesday for the televised debates in Detroit on July 30 and 31.

It includes Bullock, who didn't make the cut for the first debate last month.

This time, he'll replace Rep. Eric Swalwell, who dropped out of the race after having been in danger of missing the cutoff based on polling and donor qualifications.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bullock said in a statement released by his campaign Wednesday that he's excited to add his voice and that Democrats need to talk about the realities people face in their everyday lives.

A drawing will be held Thursday to decide which 10 candidates will debate on the first night and which 10 the second night.