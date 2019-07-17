Wyoming launches searchable government transparency site

Wyoming has launched a new government financial transparency website.

The WyOpen website at www.wyopen.gov has a searchable database of government expenditures going back to January, 2016.

Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines announced the website in June and it went public Wednesday. Racines says in a release government transparency "should be the norm and not the exception."

A national government financial transparency group called American Transparency pressured the auditor's office to provide state checkbook data starting in 2015. Wyoming was one of just a few states that hadn't provided the information under open records laws.

Racines' office provided all information sought by the group soon after she took office in January.