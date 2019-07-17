Police: Officer critically wounded in street shooting dies

An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer critically wounded in a shooting over the weekend has died of his injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

Chief Scott Schubert said Officer Calvin Hall, 36, died Wednesday at a hospital. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is "heartbroken" and "in mourning," he said.

"In his time here he left an indelible mark on his brother and sister officers, as well as the community he served," Schubert said. "He was known for his quick smile, ever-optimistic attitude and for his career-long focus on community policing. He was a model officer. He made it a priority to connect with residents and succeeded in doing so."

Pittsburgh public safety officials said Hall was hit by gunfire early Sunday during a street dispute in the Homewood section of the city as one or more parties were going on.

Schubert said Hall, a former Braddock officer, was shot three times in the back. He said there was a "strong possibility" that Hall, although off duty, "was in fact acting under the color of the law when he was fatally shot."

Family members told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Hall was visiting cousins but decided to leave because a party across the street was getting rowdy, but returned to make sure everyone was safe after Coates was threatened by someone with a gun.

"It just weighs heavy on me because he came back to make sure I was all right," said his cousin, Darnell Coates. Coates said an argument among a small group of people in the street, including Hall, escalated. He and Hall tried to leave. Shots were fired, hitting Hall.

Mayor Bill Peduto said he had ordered flags at city facilities to fly at half-staff through Hall's funeral, calling the officer "a man who was deeply committed" to public service.

"The coming days will once again be difficult ones for our city, as we come together to mourn in pain and sadness," he said.