Sununu refuses to comment on Trump tweets

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu isn't weighing on whether he thinks President Donald Trump was being racist with his recent comments at four Democratic congresswomen of color.

Trump urged the women to return to their home countries, though three of them are native-born Americans and all are U.S. citizens. The Republican president claims the comments were not racist and has repeated his challenge that they leave the U.S. if they aren't happy. House Democrats responded by passing a resolution condemning what they called Trump's "racist comments."

Asked for his reaction Tuesday, Sununu told WMUR-TV that he thinks the rhetoric coming out of Washington is "toxic and offensive" but declined to comment specifically about Trump.