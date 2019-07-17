Disaster flooding aid approved for 41 Oklahoma counties

Gov. Kevin Stitt says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved disaster assistance for 41 Oklahoma counties as a result of spring flooding and severe weather in the state.

The storms produced historic flooding throughout the northern half of the state and spawned a tornado that struck near Tulsa International Airport on May 21.

Stitt announced the approval Tuesday, saying it makes federal funding available for cities, counties, rural electric cooperatives and the state to repair infrastructure and other costs associated with the storm response.

Stitt said damage estimates from the storms stand at $22 million.

The counties approved for assistance extend from west to east across the northern half of Oklahoma and Stitt said assistance was also approved for individuals and business owners in 27 of the counties.