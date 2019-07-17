Democratic candidates for Tucson mayor set to debate

The Democratic candidates vying to be Tucson's next mayor will debate each other this week.

The Pima County Democratic Party is hosting a primary mayoral debate Thursday at 6 p.m. at Rincon High School.

Former state Sen. Steve Farley, Tucson city councilwoman Regina Romero and local real estate developer Randi Dorman are all campaigning for the Democratic nomination.

The primary election is Aug. 27. The winner will go on to the general election Nov. 5.