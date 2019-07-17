Weatherization reauthorization clears hurdle in Senate

A bill to extend a decades-old federal weatherization program is headed to the Senate floor.

The Weatherization Assistance Program helps low-income families to make their homes more energy efficient.

The bill to extend the program through 2024 cleared a committee vote on Tuesday. It is sponsored by Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Chris Coons of Delaware, Jack Reed of Rhode Island and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

Supporters say that for every dollar spent that the program produces $4.50 in energy savings and non-energy benefits like local jobs.

Collins says the program is a "cost-effective way to reduce energy usage and cut low-income homeowners' energy bills for the long-term."