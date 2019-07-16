Mahony trails Cotton in fundraising for Arkansas Senate race

The Democrat trying to unseat Sen. Tom Cotton in Arkansas is trailing the incumbent Republican lawmaker in fundraising.

Josh Mahony on Monday reported raising about $110,000 during the three-month fundraising period that ended June 30. Cotton reported raising $1 million during the same fundraising period.

Mahony's fundraising total included $25,477 he gave his campaign, and he reported having about $51,000 in the bank. Mahony spent $59,243 during the quarter.

Cotton reported having nearly $3.5 million in the bank and spent $362,448 during the quarter.

Cotton was first elected to the Senate in 2014 after defeating incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Pryor.