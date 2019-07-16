National Politics
Retired Mississippi police lieutenant killed in car crash
A retired Mississippi police lieutenant has been killed in a two-vehicle crash.
The Hattiesburg American reports 75-year-old John Smith Jr. died after the crash Sunday in Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore says Smith retired in 1994 after 24 years with the department.
Smith was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other driver wasn't injured.
Moore says no charges have been filed and an investigation is ongoing.
