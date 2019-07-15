Omar reports big second quarter, nearly $950K in bank

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar raised nearly $614,000 in the second quarter and ended the period with nearly $950,000 in cash on hand.

Omar's report Monday to the Federal Election Commission is a sign of financial strength just as the Minneapolis Democrat finds herself in another confrontation with President Donald Trump.

Omar and three other congressional newcomers — Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Michigan, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — were targets of Trump tweets over the weekend that they should "go back" to the countries where they came from.