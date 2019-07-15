North Dakota governor to tour Mott tornado damage

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will survey tornado damage in Mott and visit with local leaders and residents.

Burgum and North Dakota Homeland Security Director Cody Schulz will be in the southwestern North Dakota city on Tuesday. Mott Mayor Troy Mosbrucker will lead a tour of the damaged area.

An EF-1 tornado with wind speeds of up to 105 mph hit Mott on Friday night, damaging homes, caving in garages and leveling a building at the Hettinger County Fairgrounds.

No injuries or deaths were reported. The fairgrounds, which were hosting the Hettinger County Fair, had been evacuated prior to the tornado. The remainder of the fair was canceled after the storm.

Volunteers from surrounding communities assisted with cleanup over the weekend. Recovery efforts continued Monday.