Police: 4-vehicle pileup closes US 1 in Woolwich, Maine

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Department says busy U.S. 1 is closed because of a four-vehicle pileup in Woolwich.

Officials say a box truck collided with three other cars near the Taste of Maine restaurant. Traffic is being re-routed.

Sagadahoc County Chief Deputy Brett Strout said an initial investigation indicates the rented box truck crossed the center line, causing a head-on collision at 6:50 a.m.

The extent of injuries was unclear. Further details were not immediately available.