Police wound man while responding to domestic disturbance

Authorities say an officer has shot and wounded a man in Wichita while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Wichita police Patrol North Capt. Lem Moore says officers responded Sunday night after a 26-year-old man showed up at a relative's home, where he wasn't welcome. Moore says the man started to flee, refused to cooperate and "displayed aggressiveness" before he was shot in a field in front of the home.

The man was taken to a hospital night in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.