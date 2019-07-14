South Florida lawmakers react to Trump’s tweets. One calls them ‘racist nonsense.’

Lois Frankel, U.S. Representative for Florida’s 21st District, which includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Club resort. Office of Lois Frankel

The U.S. Congresswoman representing the Florida district of President Donald Trump’s favorite golf getaway used “racist nonsense” to describe Trump’s Sunday morning Twitter thread in which he said four U.S. Congresswomen of color “came from countries whose governments are a total catastrophe” and they should to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”





Democrat Lois Frankel, who represents the 21st District that includes Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort, tweeted, “What a vile, xenophobic attack. The President is blatantly attacking sitting Members of Congress with racist nonsense.

“I’m incredibly proud to work alongside such a diverse group in Congress, Americans from all backgrounds and walks of life, as we represent ALL Americans.”

A gentler rebuke came from Miami Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell: “Immigrants in our district are fighting to make the American Dream better for future generations. @realDonaldTrump cannot say the same. We should expect far more from a president.”

Neither Frankel nor Mucarsel-Powell pointed out that three of the women Trump told to go back to their native countries were born in the United States.

A reference in Trump’s Twitter thread to House Speaker Pelosi, whose Democrat party infighting with four freshmen U.S. Congresswomen termed “The Squad” has been very public, indicates Trump was misstating the national origin of New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, born in New York City; Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, born in Detroit; and Massachusetts’ Ayanna Pressley, born in Cincinnati.

The fourth member of the group, Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar, was born in Somalia.

Starting at 8:27 a.m. Trump fired off a triple tweet of “So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly.....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”