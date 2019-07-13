Restoration work begins in the House and Senate chambers

Work has begun on a project to restore and update the House and Senate chambers in the Rhode Island State House.

The $2.5 million historic preservation project began this month. It's expected to be finished by the beginning of the next legislative session on Jan. 7.

It's intended to restore the chambers as closely as possible to their original appearance in the early 1900s, while improving accessibility and technology and complying with modern building codes.

The Joint Committee on Legislative Services, Division of Capital Asset management and Maintenance, Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission and State House Restoration Society are collaborating on the project.

Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio says the overdue renovation will make the chambers more functional, while vastly improving their beauty and historical accuracy.