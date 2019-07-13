Police say man arrested on drug, gun charges after explosion

In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 photo provided by the Gates Police Department in Rochester, N.Y., is Michael J. Deguglielmo of Gates, N.Y. Police responding to an explosion at Deguglielmo's home on Friday discovered 3.8 pounds of marijuana and two illegal assault weapons. He is charged with drug possession and weapons possession. (Gates Police Department via AP) AP

Police say a western New York man has been arrested on drug and gun charges after a solvent used to extract plant oils exploded in his refrigerator.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene of an explosion in Gates Friday afternoon and found that the blast had blown out two windows and a glass door.

The refrigerator door had also been blown off the hinges and inside the refrigerator were several cans of a solvent used to extract plant oils. Police say the cans caused the explosion.

Police say they also found 3.8 pounds (1.7 kilograms) of marijuana and two illegal assault weapons inside the home.

Thirty-year-old Michael Deguglielmo was charged with drug possession and weapons possession. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.