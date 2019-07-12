Kansas governor appoints 3 members to Board of Regents

Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed three members to the Kansas Board of Regents.

The governor's office announced in a news release Friday her picks for the governing body of the state's six Regents universities and other educational institutions.

Her three appointees are Cheryl Harrison-Lee, Jon Rolph and Shellaine "Shelly" Kiblinger.

Harrison-Lee of Gardner recently served as city administrator for the city of Gardner, Kansas.

Rolph of Wichita is president and CEO of Thrive Restaurant Group, which owns and operates restaurants in 10 states.

Kiblinger of Cherryvale is superintendent of Cherryvale Public Schools.

The bipartisan board is made up of nine members who serve staggered terms of four years. Each is appointed by the governor and subject to confirmation by the state Senate.