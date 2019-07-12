Polis becomes 1st Democrat to address conservative gathering

Jared Polis is the first gay man elected governor. Now he is also the first Democrat to speak to a high-profile conservative conference in Denver.

Polis spoke to the Western Conservative Summit in Denver on Friday. His speech was unremarkable other than for the fact that he gave it there. The liberal Colorado governor was sandwiched between Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and conservative media critic Brent Bozell on the morning program.

Polis said he was speaking simply because he was invited. He told the crowd about raising his two children with his husband and the importance of letting parents choose how they educate their kids. He said Colorado is big enough for everyone to live according to their beliefs.

The governor received polite applause.