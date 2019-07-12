Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey taps Graddick to head parole board

Gov. Kay Ivey has named former attorney general Charles Graddick as the new director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Ivey made the appointment Friday under a new law that gives her the authority to appoint the director. He will take the position Sept. 1.

Graddick is a former two-term Alabama attorney general and a circuit judge in Mobile County.

Ivey said Graddick has dedicated his life to serving the people of Alabama and protecting the law.

Graddick said his first goal is to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the operation and make necessary improvements.

Graddick will replace Eddie Cook as parole board director.

Ivey and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall in the most recent legislative session pushed legislation to make the director a gubernatorial appointee.