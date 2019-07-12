Pennsylvania GOP settles fight over contested race for chair

Pennsylvania's Republican Party is trying to amicably settle a contested race for chairman between a candidate who had backing from Trump campaign advisers, and a rival.

The deal came together Friday, a day before committee members are to meet amid accusations about sexual harassment of women by Pennsylvania GOP officials.

The party says Bernadette Comfort instead will serve as the Trump campaign's chairwoman in the presidential battleground state, while the state GOP's former general counsel, Lawrence Tabas, will be the consensus candidate for state party chairman at Saturday's meeting.

Both sides said they had enough votes to win.

Comfort had had backing from top Trump campaign officials, but had been besieged by accusations that she knew about and ignored complaints of sexual harassment by state party officials, accusations she's denied.