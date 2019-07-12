Montana Democratic delegates meet in Helena for convention

Montana Democratic Party delegates are meeting in Helena to examine their party's rules and elect officers.

The party's biannual rules and officers' convention is Friday and Saturday, and features keynote speaker Heidi Heitkamp, a former U.S. senator from North Dakota, and Montana Sen. Jon Tester.

Candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and other statewide offices also are scheduled to address the delegates.

On Friday, delegates will meet in about party rules and take up proposed amendments. On Saturday, they will elect leaders that include state chairman, vice chairman, secretary and treasurer.