Lawsuit: Police forced out officer over illegal quota claim

A Tennessee police department is accused of forcing an officer to resign because he complained about an illegal quota system.

News outlets report former Collegedale Police Officer Robert Bedell filed the lawsuit last week against the city, its manager and police Chief Brian Hickman.

The lawsuit says the department required officers to make 25 enforcement actions and 100 patrol activities each month starting in December. Enforcement actions include arrests or citations. Bedell claims failure to meet the quotas would result in a write-up.

Bedell says he questioned whether the system was legal and later was told to either resign or be fired.

Collegedale City Commissioner Ethan White called for a formal investigation Thursday.

The lawsuit is seeking $500,000 in damages.