2 top officials are leaving Minnesota’s largest state agency

Two of the top officials at Minnesota's largest state agency are leaving their jobs, and the department isn't saying why.

Human Services Commissioner Tony Lourey announced Thursday that Deputy Commissioners Chuck Johnson and Claire Wilson are resigning in the coming weeks. He thanked them for their service but gave no reason for the abrupt exits.

Neither Johnson nor Wilson immediately returned calls seeking comment Friday.

The departures are happening seven months into the administration of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, at agency that's been under fire for its handling of alleged fraud, data breaches and other administrative problems.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sen. Jim Abeler says the departures seem "unplanned" and "hasty." The Anoka Republican, who chairs a committee that oversees the agency, says the resignations leave "a very big hole" in the department's leadership.