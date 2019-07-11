Police: 2 killed in head-on crash in southeast Nebraska

Police in southeastern Nebraska say two people have died in a head-on crash at Crete.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on the north side of Crete. Police in Crete say 57-year-old Clarence Patzloff and 85-year-old Janice Silva, both of Milligan, died when the westbound car they were in crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a pickup truck on Nebraska Highway 33.

The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old Omaha man, was flown to a Lincoln hospital with serious injuries.

Crete Police Chief Steve Hensel said investigators aren't sure yet why the car veered into the oncoming lane.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The crash is under investigation.