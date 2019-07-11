Tribes gain direct access to FBI sex offender registry

The Justice Department says dozens of tribes will gain direct access to the FBI's National Sex Offender Registry through a tool that has been developed for them.

Federal authorities announced Thursday that the system will allow tribes the chance to seamlessly enter data about sex offenders. The information will be included in the FBI's registry.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr says the change will help tribal law enforcement officials prevent sex crimes.

More than 50 tribes that already are part of what's known as the Tribal Access Program, or TAP, will be able to have direct access to the sex offender database. TAP was started in 2015 and allows tribes to exchange data with national crime information systems.