Police: Man killed when car crashes into animal hospital

Police say a North Carolina man was killed when his SUV crashed into an animal hospital.

Gastonia police told news sources 28-year-old Jonathan Wilson of Dallas was killed when his vehicle hit the building early Thursday morning.

A statement by police says the car Wilson was driving apparently was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went out of control, left the road and hit the corner of Eastridge Animal Hospital.

The manager of the animal hospital says there were four dogs and a cat in the hospital at the time of the crash, but none was hurt.