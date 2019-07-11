Court: Risks justify redacting abortion clinic worker names

A Pennsylvania court says security risks for people who work in abortion clinics justify a decision to redact their names and license numbers before making government records available to the public.

A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel said Thursday the state Health Department acted properly when it removed professional license numbers and the names of people on abortion clinic facility applications.

The court ruled against Jean Crocco with the Pro-Life Action League, who told the court she didn't have a nefarious intent but sought the names and numbers to ensure patients are receiving proper care.

The judges say redaction of names under the Pennsylvania Right-to-Know Law is rarely permitted, but it's allowed in the case of abortion clinic workers because there's evidence they've been threatened, harassed and physically assaulted.