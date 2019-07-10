Homicide detective assigned to investigate veteran’s death

Police say a longtime homicide detective has been assigned to investigate a veteran's death after an altercation with Veterans Affairs police at the Kansas City VA Medical Center.

The Kansas City Star reports that police spokesman Jacob Becchina says the results of the investigation into Dale Farhner's death will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office for a charging decision.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed earlier this year says Farhner was taken to the ground by one or two officers in May 2018 when he drove the wrong way while headed to the emergency room for treatment for a post-surgical infection. Farhner died two days later of a brain hemorrhage. He was 66.

The VA has said federal law enforcement already has investigated, and its officers have been cleared of wrongdoing.