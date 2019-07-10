Knife-waving man fatally shot by Riverside County deputies

Southern California authorities say a knife-wielding man was fatally shot when he moved toward deputies.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says the shooting occurred Tuesday evening in Palm Desert when deputies responded to a report of a man waving a knife in the air and behaving bizarrely.

The man refused to comply with the deputies' commands and they then used a Taser but it was ineffective.

The department says the shooting occurred when the man advanced toward the deputies. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The department statement does not say how many deputies fired. All involved have been placed on administrative leave as required by department policy.