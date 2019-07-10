Sheriff: Georgia deputy shot, killed K9 during sudden attack

Authorities say a Georgia sheriff's deputy shot and killed his K9 partner of four years after the dog suddenly attacked him.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson tells news outlets that this isn't the first time the dog named Rocky has attacked Deputy Corey Griffin. A statement by Wilson says Rocky attacked his handler Saturday while the two were helping serve a warrant in Chickamauga. Wilson says deputies issued loud commands to four people inside a home and Rocky became aggressive, refused all commands and bit into Griffin's arm.

Wilson says Rocky wouldn't release his grip and the deputy shot him three times. The deputy was treated at a hospital and released the next day. The sheriff says Rocky first attacked Griffin in November during a search for a shooting suspect.