DC Council ousts Finance chair, moves to launch ethics probe

A Washington, D.C., councilman and former district transit authority chair has lost another leadership role as officials continue to question his ethics.

News outlets report the City Council on Tuesday vote to removed Councilman Jack Evans as its Committee on Finance and Revenue chair. It also moved to hire an outside law firm to investigate his private business dealings, which are under federal investigation. Council Chair Phil Mendelson estimates the independent probe may cost taxpayers up to $200,000.

Evans is the city's longest serving lawmaker, and email records show he flaunted his roles and influence when trying to get clients. The FBI raided his home last month just before he resigned from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board and acknowledged he didn't disclose a profitable conflict of interest.