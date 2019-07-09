Parents of teen fatally shot by Tempe police file $5M claim

The parents of a teenage boy who was fatally shot by a Tempe police officer in January have filed a $5 million notice of claim against the police department and the city.

Tempe has 60 days to respond to the claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit.

A city spokeswoman declined comment on the matter Tuesday, citing possible pending litigation.

The claim says 14-year-old Antonio Arce was wrongfully shot Jan. 15 while fleeing from the policeman and holding a replica gun.

Police say Officer Joseph Jaen fired twice because he thought the teen's gun was real and perceived a threat.

Body-worn cameras show Arce didn't appear to turn around or point a weapon at Jaen, who was responding to a vehicle burglary.

Jaen resigned from the department in May.